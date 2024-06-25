CAF’s ‘That’s All, Brother’ Returns Safely From European Tour

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) announced with pride today that its Douglas C-47 bearing the nose art “That’s All, Brother” has touched down safely at Presque Isle, Maine. The homeward journey across the Atlantic follows a European tour where it participated in commemorations of both the 80th Anniversary of D-Day and the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.

The D-Day mission was particularly noteworthy. “That’s All, Brother” (so named as pilot John Donalson’s personal message to Hitler that his time as the conqueror of Europe was running short) is the actual aircraft that led the first wave of 800 jump aircraft over the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. After the war, the aircraft followed a winding pathway through the decades, only to be discovered among a group of C-47/DC-3 airframes destined to be converted to turboprop power by Basler Conversions in – of all places on the planet – Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The CAF restored the airplane in time to participate in the 75th Anniversary of D-Day – retracing its path over the French coast.

This year, That’s All, Brother took center stage during commemorative ceremonies in Normandy, including the flight over the invasion beaches, parachute jumps by re-enactors wearing World War II-era gear, and a very special flight carrying five WWII veterans over the sacred ground of Operation Overlord.

After the D-Day events, the C-47 continued on to Germany, where it helped commemorate the 1948-1949 Berlin Airlift, in which Allied aircraft delivered life-saving supplies to citizens of Berlin during the Soviet blockade. CAF wrote, “The presence of That’s All, Brother in Germany was a tribute to the spirit of cooperation and resilience that defined the Airlift.”

Deena Clausen, Wing Leader of the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing, expressed appreciation for the safe return of the wing’s prized possession, now making its way back to its home base in San Marcos, Texas. “This aircraft is a flying museum and a testament to the bravery of those who served during World War II. Its journey to Europe and back has allowed us to honor and remember their sacrifices in a profound way.”