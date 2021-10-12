CAE Announces Its First West Coast-Area Training Center in Las Vegas

Canadian-based training specialist CAE has announced it is building a new training center in Las Vegas, the better to serve pilots and aircraft operators on the U.S. West Coast. Construction is currently underway at the new center, which is located at the LogistiCenter, adjacent to McCarren International Airport. It will be the company’s first facility targeting the market.

CAE plans to have eight full-motion simulators in place at the center, scheduled to enter service next summer. Training programs for the Gulfstream G550 and G650 are planned along with the Bombardier Global 7500, among others, according to a CAE spokesperson.

Nick Leontidis, CAE Group President of Civil Aviation Training Solutions, said, “This new training center is an important addition to our global network of centers and underscores our commitment to helping the business aviation industry build and grow a strong pipeline of pilots. We look forward to playing a key supportive role in Nevada’s aerospace and defense industry for many years to come.” Leontidis praised the state of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas for their cooperation in facilitating the process of setting up the new center, calling them “incredibly welcoming to CAE.”

CAE announced the new training center during the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention and Exposition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas this week.