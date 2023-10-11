Bye Aerospace Announces Letters Of Intent for 340 eFlyer Electric Trainers

Last week, Denver, Colorado-based electric aircraft developer Bye Aerospace announced it has signed four letters of intent (LOIs) from “prominent” aviation training providers for a total of 340 eFlyer aircraft. Terms were not announced.

Bye Aerospace’s eFlyer program was launched with the initial goal of designing and manufacturing the two-seat eFlyer. The aircraft is intended to be fully certified under the new FAR 23 Amendment 64, “normal category,” according to Bye, and to market the aircraft globally, starting with the flight training industry. “Other utilities will follow,” reads the Bye Aerospace website, “including pilot-owner, business, charter and regional. As of mid-2023 we have over $1 billion in customer backlog value.”

Tom Calgaard, senior v-p of Bye Aerospace, said, “Our eFlyer aircraft not only aligns with [training providers’] requirements, but also sets new benchmarks for excellence in electric aviation.” Bye Aerospace claims its eFlyer offers up to 80 percent lower flight operating costs compared with “conventional trainers.”

Rod Zastrow, Bye Aerospace president, said, “The enthusiastic response from aviation training companies reaffirms our commitment to reshaping the aviation industry. Bye Aerospace is poised to make a significant impact on the future of aviation training.”