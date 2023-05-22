Textron Unveils Cessna Citation Ascend

Textron Aviation officially introduced the new Cessna Citation Ascend business jet on Monday ahead of the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. The next in the Citation 560XL series, the Ascend adds new cockpit and cabin designs along with a number of performance improvements. The model is currently slated to enter service in 2025.

“Of the Citation family, there’s none more flown than the Citation 560XL series,” said Textron Aviation president and CEO Ron Draper. “On behalf of our teams, we are proud to announce the latest innovation in the Citation family — the new Cessna Citation Ascend. We asked customers what they wanted in the next evolution of this iconic aircraft, and we believe the Citation Ascend will deliver.”

According to Textron Aviation, preliminary performance targets for the Cessna Citation Ascend include a top cruise speed off 441 knots, four-passenger range of 1,900 NM and full fuel payload of 850 pounds. The model will come equipped with Garmin G5000 avionics and offer features such as autothrottle, dual flight management systems, synthetic vision, a cockpit voice and data satellite transceiver and advanced weather detection and avoidance technology. Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines, the Ascend will be capable of seating up to 12 passengers.