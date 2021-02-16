Spike Aerospace, Tech Mahindra Partner On Supersonic Jet Development

Spike Aerospace and Tech Mahindra formalized plans to collaborate on the development of the Spike S-512 supersonic business jet with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday. According to Spike, Mahindra will bring expertise in areas including composite airframe design, stress analysis and optimization. Spike has also formed partnerships with Siemens, MAYA Simulation, Greenpoint Technologies, BRPH and Quartus Engineering.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Tech Mahindra and their experienced team of engineers,” said Spike Aerospace CEO Vik Kachoria. “Tech Mahindra has provided engineering support to several programs and we are proud to have them as a partner on the Spike S-512 Supersonic Jet program.”

Introduced in 2013, the twin-engine S-512 “low-boom” supersonic jet is expected to have a top cruise speed of Mach 1.6, range of 6,200 NM and seating for up to 18 passengers. Spike says aircraft noise levels will be less than 75 PLdB at ground level. The $100 million-plus S-512 will feature a windowless cabin with full-length panoramic display screens, 360-degree high-definition external cameras and a customizable interior.