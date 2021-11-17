NetJets To Provide 20 Aircraft For Amber Aviation Fleet

Following the recent conclusion of its Series B funding round, Shenzhen, China-based Amber Aviation has announced a partnership with NetJets that will include the transfer of up to 20 aircraft from NetJets to Amber. The aircraft, which will be transferred over the next two years, will be operated by Amber Aviation as part of new Jet Card, membership club and shared lease programs. NetJets will also provide service support, sales assistance, product design and legal support for the new programs.

“This partnership with Amber Aviation offers NetJets a unique opportunity to provide long-term service in the Asian Market to our Owners,” said NetJets Chairman and CEO Adam Johnson. “The team at Amber Aviation shares NetJets’ commitment to safety and service, and is a truly collaborative partner that we look forward to working with alongside our respected co-investors.”

Amber is expected to receive its first aircraft from NetJets in April 2022. The company plans to base aircraft in cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau, Hong Kong and Singapore. Founded in Feb. 2017, Amber Aviation provides business aviation services such as aircraft management, operating license consultation, aircraft maintenance, aircraft trading.