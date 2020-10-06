Learjet 75 Liberty Enters Service

Bombardier announced on Tuesday that its Learjet 75 Liberty has officially entered service with the first of the new light business jets delivered to New York-based auctioneering firm Alex Lyon & Son. The aircraft is powered by Honeywell TFE731-40BR engines and equipped with a flight deck featuring a Synthetic Vision System (SVS), Garmin G5000 avionics suite and triple integrated FMS. introduced in July 2019, the Liberty is an updated version of Bombardier’s Learjet 75.

“The Learjet 75 Liberty is a value-added business tool for those seeking a safer and more efficient travel option,” said Bombardier Business Aircraft Senior Vice President of sales and marketing, new aircraft, Peter Likoray. “This achievement would not have been possible without our highly skilled team members in Wichita, who are incredibly proud to be delivering the best Learjet yet.”

Manufactured at Bombardier’s facility in Wichita, Kansas, the Learjet 75 Liberty is available in six- and eight-seat cabin configurations. It has a top speed of Mach 0.81, range of 2,080 NM and maximum operating altitude of 51,000 feet. List price for the aircraft is $9.9 million.