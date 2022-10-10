HondaJet Elite Gets New Upgrade Package

Honda Aircraft Company announced on Monday that it has added a new upgrade package for its HondaJet Elite aircraft. The package allows HondaJet Elite owners to add features introduced with the newer Elite S model, includes performance improvements such as a 200-pound maximum takeoff weight increase, additional 120 NM of range and the company’s advanced steering augmentation system (ASAS). On the software side, upgrade options cover installation of an aircraft communications, addressing and reporting system (ACARS), FAA DataComm and Com3 radio.

“We are thrilled to announce the Upgrade Package to our HondaJet Elite owners,” said Honda Aircraft Company commercial business unit head and vice president of customer service Amod Kelkar. “This upgrade package is another testament of our continued efforts in Customer Service to provide upgrade options to our ever-growing fleet. We remain committed to setting a new standard in business aviation by advancing innovative design and engineering solutions to our existing customer base.”

According to the company, the upgrade package will be available through its authorized service centers later this year. Pricing was not announced. As previously reported by AVweb, Honda Aircraft Company introduced the Elite S version of the HondaJet in May 2021. Powered by GE Honda HF120 engines and equipped with Garmin G3000-based avionics, the Elite S—along with Elite models that are outfitted with the upgrade package—offers a top cruise speed of 422 knots, range of 1,437-NM and maximum cruise altitude of 43,000 feet.