Gulfstream Opens New Palm Beach Service Center

Gulfstream Aerospace announced the opening of a new company-owned service center at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport (KPBI) on Monday. The center, which is an FAA- and EASA-certified repair station, will offer services including major inspections, structural modifications and repairs and major avionics installations and system upgrades. According to Gulfstream, the facility has room for up to seven Gulfstream G650ER or G650 aircraft at a time.

“Gulfstream has had a presence in Palm Beach for almost 20 years with the capability to accommodate all Gulfstream models,” said president of Gulfstream customer support Derek Zimmerman. “We are excited to open a state-of-the-art facility that will offer world-class service to a greater number of Gulfstream aircraft simultaneously.”

Gulfstream will share the 161,000-square-foot space at KPBI with FBO Jet Aviation. As previously reported by AVweb, Gulfstream also opened new maintenance facilities in Savannah, Georgia; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Van Nuys, California, in 2019 along with a service center in Farnborough, England, earlier this year. In addition, the company has announced plans for a new maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Texas’s Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW), which is slated to begin operations by fall 2021.