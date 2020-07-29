Gulfstream G700 Test Program Advances

Gulfstream Aerospace announced on Tuesday that the G700 business jet is making progress on its flight test program, having now logged more than 100 test flights. In addition to completing flutter testing, the test flights took the aircraft beyond its typical maximum operating speed and cruise altitude, reaching Mach 0.99 and 54,000 feet. The model flew for the first time in Feb. 2020.

“These accomplishments at this stage in flight test point to the impressive maturity of the G700 program,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “We designed and developed the G700 for our customers to fly safely, securely and efficiently while enjoying the same level of comfort as they do on the ground.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the Gulfstream G700 was introduced at the 2019 National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition. The Rolls-Royce Pearl 700-powered G700 has a top speed of Mach 0.925, range of 7,500 NM and maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet. The jet can seat up to 19 passengers and is equipped with Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck. Gulfstream has previously stated that it plans to begin G700 deliveries in 2022.