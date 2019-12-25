Gulfstream Delivers 600th G550

Gulfstream announced the delivery of its 600th Gulfstream G550 business jet on Monday, celebrating the milestone at the company’s completions and maintenance facility in Brunswick, Georgia. Introduced in 2000, the G550 flew for the first time in July 2002 and entered service in September of the following year. The Gulfstream G550 team was awarded the 2003 Robert J. Collier Trophy for “leading edge achievement in designing, testing and building an innovative aircraft while incorporating measurable safety enhancements and far-reaching advances in aerospace technology.”

“More than 20 percent of Gulfstream aircraft in service are G550s, proving its reputation as an established and versatile aircraft for business aviation,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “The G550 is also a popular choice for special missions and government configurations. The flexibility and adaptability of the aircraft make it an ideal platform for challenging missions.”

According to Gulfstream, the Rolls-Royce BR710-powered G550 can be outfitted for missions including aeromedical evacuation, airborne early warning, atmospheric research and maritime patrol. The aircraft can be configured to seat up to 19 passengers. It has a 6,750 NM range, top speed of Mach 0.885, and is equipped with Gulfstream’s PlaneView flight deck.