Gulfstream Delivers 50th G600

Gulfstream Aerospace announced on Monday that it has handed over its 50th G600 business jet with a delivery to an undisclosed customer based in North America. Manufactured at Gulfstream’s facility in Savannah, Georgia, the G600 received its type and production certificates from the FAA in July 2019 and entered service the following August. Gulfstream reports that the model has currently set more than 20 city-pair speed records.

“With every new customer delivery, operators around the world are experiencing the tremendous benefits of the G600,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “The G600 dominates the sweet spot of range, speed, cabin comfort and fuel-efficiency, and overwhelming market enthusiasm is exceeding even our own high expectations.”

The Gulfstream G600 has a high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, 6,600 NM range and full fuel payload of 2,600 pounds. The aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW815GA engines and comes equipped with Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck. The G600 can seat up to 19 passengers.