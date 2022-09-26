Gulfstream Delivers 500th G650-Family Aircraft

Gulfstream announced on Monday that it has delivered its 500th G650-family business jet since the G650 received its FAA type certificate in 2012. The aircraft was handed over to an undisclosed customer at the company’s completions facility in Appleton, Wisconsin. The G650 family, which includes the G650 and longer-range G650ER, is powered by Rolls-Royce BR725 engines and can seat up to 19 passengers.

“With an incredible 500 delivered, persistent demand and a host of industry accolades, the G650 and G650ER are undeniably iconic,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “This milestone delivery is a strong testament to the tremendous work of our dedicated Gulfstream team. As with all aircraft programs, we continue to invest in the G650 and G650ER to ensure continuous improvement throughout the growing fleet for our customers.”

The G650 and G650ER have a top cruise speed of Mach 0.90, maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet and have earned FAA and EASA certifications for steep approach landing operations. The G650 has a range of 7,000 NM while the G650ER offers a 7,500 NM range. Gulfstream’s G650 program was awarded the Robert J. Collier Trophy in 2014.