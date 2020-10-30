Gulfstream Announces G500, G600 Range Increases

Gulfstream has announced that its G500 and G600 business jets have demonstrated better-than-expected range capabilities in real-world operations. According to the company, the new range numbers apply to both high-speed and long-range cruise for both models with the G500 seeing an increase from 5,200 NM to 5,300 NM at Mach 0.85 and from 4,400 NM to 4,500 NM at Mach 0.90. The G600’s Mach 0.85 range went from 6,500 NM to 6,600 NM and its range at Mach 0.90 rose from 5,500 NM to 5,600 NM.

“The G500 and G600 have been exceeding expectations since they entered service,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “This latest demonstrated range increase provides further proof of the tremendous efficiency and versatility of these aircraft. The Gulfstream team is always looking for opportunities to improve aircraft capabilities and the customer experience, and we are pleased to deliver another performance enhancement for both existing and future customers.”

Citing its “advanced manufacturing and precision-build expertise,” Gulfstream also announced that it has reduced the G600’s basic operating weight by 570 pounds. The change brings the model’s full-fuel payload up to 2,600 pounds. As previously reported by AVweb, the G500 received its FAA type certification in July 2018 followed by the larger G600 in July 2019.