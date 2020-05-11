G600 Earns EASA Approval

Gulfstream Aerospace announced on Monday that its G600 business jet has earned type certificate approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The aircraft received its FAA type certificate on June 28, 2019, and entered service on Aug. 8. According to Gulfstream, the G600 has earned 23 city-pair speed records including completing a 4,057 NM from Savannah, Georgia to Geneva, Switzerland, in seven hours and 49 minutes.

“The Gulfstream G600’s advanced technology, high-speed performance and unparalleled efficiency will serve the intercontinental European business traveler well,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “We are excited to get this aircraft in the hands of customers throughout the continent.”

The Gulfstream G600 is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW815GA engines. It has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925, range of 6,500 NM and maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet. The 19-passenger business jet is equipped with Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck. As previously reported by AVweb, the G600 flew for the first time in Dec. 2016.