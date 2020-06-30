First Upgraded Phenom 300E Delivered

Embraer has delivered the first of its upgraded Phenom 300E business jets to Texas law firm Dunham & Jones. The new 300E has a range of 2,010 NM and top speed of Mach 0.80 along with offering a quieter cabin and a new interior option. The model also got an avionics upgrade which includes a runway overrun awareness and alerting system, predictive wind shear, emergency descent mode, performance and takeoff/landing data (PERF/TOLD) and FAA Datacom.

“This milestone delivery to our friends at Dunham & Jones is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing the ultimate customer experience in business aviation,” said Embraer Executive Jets CEO Michael Amalfitano. “We are honored to help them grow their Embraer fleet with the world’s best-selling light jet for eight years straight, which has now been even further enhanced in terms of its technology, comfort and performance to ensure its market dominance in the industry.”

The Phenom 300 was launched in 2005 followed by the introduction of the 300E in October 2017. As previously reported by AVweb, the upgraded version of the Phenom 300E was officially introduced last January. Embraer has delivered more than 540 Phenom 300 series aircraft since the model entered the market in December 2009.