Closing Date Set For Mitsubishi CRJ Acquisition

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced that its acquisition of Bombardier’s Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) program will close on June 1, 2020. Following the acquisition, the CRJ program will be operated by newly-created MHI subsidiary MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ). Under the terms of the sale, MHI will acquire type certificates for the CRJ series as well as the CRJ maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing and sales activities.

“Complementary to MHI’s existing commercial aircraft business, MHIRJ will provide a holistic servicing and support solution for the global aircraft industry including the CRJ Series aircraft, and eventually, for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of next-generation regional jets,” MHI said. “Key integration milestone updates will be provided on an ongoing basis.”

According to MHI, CRJ parts will continue to be distributed from Chicago, Illinois and Frankfurt, Germany. As previously reported by AVweb, the sale of the CRJ program was first announced in June 2019. The price tag on the acquisition was $550 million.