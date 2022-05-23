Bombardier Introduces Global 8000

Bombardier has unveiled the latest addition to its Global business jet family with the official introduction of the Global 8000 on Monday. Offering a range of 8,000 NM and a top speed of Mach 0.94, the company is touting the aircraft as the “fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet” in the world. Bombardier further noted that a flight using a Global 7500 flight test vehicle to demonstrate some of the Global 8000’s performance capabilities reached speeds above of Mach 1.015.

“Today, Bombardier solidifies once more its position as the leader in business aviation with the newest member of the industry-leading Global family,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Global 8000 aircraft leverages the outstanding attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft, providing our customers with a flagship aircraft of a new era. We remain unmatched, which for an innovation-focused team like us, is great.”

The Global 8000 will be powered by GE Aviation Passport engines and equipped with the Bombardier Vision flight deck. It will feature the company’s Smooth Flex Wing, a four-zone cabin, cabin altitude of 2,900 feet and Soleil circadian lighting system. List price for the Global 8000 expected to be around $78 million and entry-into-service is targeted for 2025. According to Bombardier, current Global 7500 operators will be able to retrofit their aircraft to “experience the incredible performance enhancements on the Global 8000” once the 8000 enters service.