Bombardier Delivers 350th Challenger 350

Bombardier announced on Thursday that it has delivered its 350th Challenger 350 business jet. According to the company, the Challenger 350 fleet has logged over 648,000 flight hours and more than 383,000 landings since it entered service in June 2014. The aircraft has also gotten some upgrades along the way including an option for a compact head-up display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), sound-proofing cabin technology and a performance improvement package that “allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 nautical miles farther than before out of short runways.”

“The 350th delivery of a Challenger 350 aircraft, reached after only six years in service, speaks volumes,” said Bombardier Business Aircraft senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing Peter Likoray. “This achievement shows the great confidence customers place in this aircraft and demonstrates Bombardier’s production proficiency and strong supplier base.”

The Challenger 350 is powered by Honeywell HTF7350 turbofan engines and can seat up to ten passengers. It has a range of 3,200 NM, top speed of Mach 0.83 and maximum payload of 3,400 pounds. The aircraft comes equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 Advanced avionics suite.