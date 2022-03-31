Bombardier Delivers 100th Global 7500

Bombardier announced on Wednesday that it has reached a new milestone with the delivery of the 100th Global 7500 long-range business jet. The aircraft was handed over to business aviation company VistaJet during a celebration at Bombardier’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montréal, Canada. It is VistaJet’s 10th Global 7500, making the company the largest operator of the model in the world.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the 100th delivery of the Global 7500 aircraft with our valued customer, VistaJet,” said Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel. “I would like to thank our teams in Montréal, Toronto and Wichita for designing, building and testing this amazing feat of technology. It’s thanks to their talent and dedication that this aircraft has raised the bar for excellence in this sector.”

The Global 7500 received its Transport Canada and FAA type certificates in 2018. Powered by GE Passport engines, it has a top speed of Mach 0.925, 7,700 NM range, maximum operating altitude of 51,000 feet and can seat up to 19 passengers. The aircraft is outfitted with the Bombardier Vision flight deck and fly-by-wire technology along with a head-up display (HUD), enhanced vision system (EVS) and synthetic vision system (SVS).