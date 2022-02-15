8,000th Cessna Citation Delivered

Textron Aviation marked a new milestone on Tuesday with the delivery of the 8,000th Cessna Citation business jet. The aircraft, a Citation Longitude, was handed over to lawn and garden care company Scotts Miracle-Gro during special delivery ceremony at Textron Aviation headquarters in Wichita, Kansas. The first Citation was delivered by Cessna in 1972.

“A milestone like this wouldn’t be possible without all the owners and operators who love to fly our aircraft and trust the reliability and versatility of our Citation products,” said Textron Aviation president and CEO Ron Draper. “I also want to thank our extraordinary workforce. Each and every one of you played a part in reaching the 8,000th Citation delivery.”

According to Textron, more than 30 Citation models have been certified over the line’s 50-year history. Currently, there are six models in production including the Citation M2 Gen2, Citation CJ3+, Citation CJ4 Gen2, Citation XLS Gen2, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude. The worldwide Citation fleet has logged over 41 million flight hours to date.