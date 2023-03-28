Bose Debuts New A30 Noise Canceling Headset

Bose’s A20 has proved to be one of the most popular noise canceling headsets on the market but the company figured it’s due for an upgrade. And that will be the A30, being introduced at Sun ‘n Fun 2023. Bose said although the A30 is a follow-on product, the company considers it an entirely new product offering improved comfort and fit and a platform already noted for good noise canceling performance.

At first glance, the two products appear similar but in this AVweb video, Bose’s Matt Ruwe said the new headset, at an intro price of $1249, has been redesigned almost from the ground up. It retains the center-spring headband, but the spring mechanism is now fully enclosed as are all the wires connecting the earcups and microphone. And speaking of mics, the A30’s is easily reversible without using tools. No major changes have been made in the noise cancellation performance but where the A20 was analog, the A30 is now digital. For improved comfort, the A30 has redesigned earcups and lower clamping pressure and a fresh design for the headband pads. It also has a feature carried over the ProFlight Series 2 in-ear headset—three modes of noise cancellation to allow talk through in the cockpit when that’s desired.

Bose will be showing the headset in its booth at Sun ‘n Fun. Find them in booth MD-29B.