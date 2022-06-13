Boeing To Establish Veteran Transition And Military Families Center

Boeing has partnered with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Virginia Tech to establish The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families. According to the company, the center will offer resources and employment opportunities for veterans along with providing support for military families during the transition to civilian life. It will be located on Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Boeing has a long, proud history of supporting veterans and their families during and after their service,” said Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun. “So we’re honored to join Virginia and Virginia Tech to build on Boeing’s commitment to veterans with this Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families. This initiative will unlock new career opportunities for veterans and their families and help develop leading technical talent while affirming our continued investment in Northern Virginia.”

Boeing noted that the Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families will use a portion of the company’s recent $50 million investment in Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus. The veterans center will operate in coordination with a planned Virginia Tech services center designed to “serve as a support center for current and prospective students interested in participating in Innovation Campus programs.” As previously reported by AVweb, Boeing announced in May that it was relocating its global headquarters to Virginia.