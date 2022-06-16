Boeing Introduces 2022 ecoDemonstrator

Boeing has officially unveiled its latest ecoDemonstrator, a company-owned 777-200ER that will be used to test new technologies aimed at “improving sustainability and safety for the aerospace industry.” The company plans to test an estimated 30 new technologies during this year’s ecoDemonstrator program including a system to conserve onboard water, additively manufactured airplane and engine parts, a new fire suppression agent and a heads-up enhanced vision system. Boeing will also collaborate with NASA to test SMART vortex generators.

“Boeing is committed to support our customers and enable the commercial aviation industry to meet our shared commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal. “The ecoDemonstrator program’s rigorous testing of new technologies further enhances the environmental performance of our products and services and is invaluable to continuously improving safety.”

Flight and ground testing will be underway this summer and last throughout the year. Boeing noted that the 777-200ER will fly on a highest approved blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available during testing. The ecoDemonstrator program launched its first flights in 2012 and has tested around 230 technologies to date. According to Boeing, approximately one third of the tested technologies have been integrated into the company’s products and services.