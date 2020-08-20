Boeing Gets First MAX Order Of 2020

Boeing announced on Wednesday that Polish charter carrier Enter Air has placed an order for two 737 MAX 8s with the option for two additional aircraft. The order is the first Boeing has received for the still-grounded MAX this year. Enter Air’s fleet currently includes 22 Next-Generation 737s and two 737 MAX aircraft.

“We are humbled by Enter Air’s commitment to the Boeing 737 family,” said Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir. “Their order for additional 737-8s underscores their confidence in the airplane and the men and women of Boeing. We look forward to building on our decade-long partnership with Enter Air and working with the airline to safely return their full 737 fleet to commercial service.”

Alongside the order, Enter Air finalized a settlement with Boeing regarding the commercial impacts of the grounding of the MAX fleet, which has been in effect since March 2019. According to the airline, it has agreed to a revised delivery schedule for previously-ordered aircraft as part of the agreement. The exact terms of the settlement are being kept confidential.