Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX in 21 Months, Ryanair Orders Another 75

Boeing’s fortunes with the 737 MAX might be slowly changing. United took delivery of a 737 MAX today, the first in 21 months. The short flight, first reported by the Seattle Times, repositioned the airplane from Boeing Field to Seattle-Tacoma, where it will undergo some modifications. United will not begin using any of its MAXes for revenue service until early next year. This makes for MAX number 15 in the United fleet, which is expected to add another 15 over the next year plus.

“Nothing is more important to United than the safety of our customers and employees,” United said in a statement. “And as we begin receiving 737 MAX deliveries from Boeing, we will inspect every aircraft, require our pilots to undergo additional training reviewed and approved by the FAA, and conduct test flights before we bring these aircraft back into service.”

Meanwhile, last week low-cost carrier Ryanair placed an order for an additional 75 MAX-8 aircraft, bringing its total order book up to 210 units with a value of more than $22 billion. “The Boeing MAX is a fabulous aircraft with more seats, more leg room, lower fares, lower fuel consumption, and it sets incredible environmental standards, including 40% less noise and lower CO2 emissions,” said Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary. “We hope to take delivery of at least 50 of these aircraft in 2021, subject to Boeing recovering its manufacturing output to deliver them. For as long as the COVID-19 pandemic depresses air travel, we will use these new aircraft to replace some of our older Boeing NG fleet.” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said, “Ryanair will continue to play a leading role in our industry when Europe recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and air traffic returns to growth across the continent. We are gratified that Ryanair is once again placing its confidence in the Boeing 737 family and building their future fleet with this enlarged firm order.”