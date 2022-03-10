Blackhawk Aerospace To Acquire Recoil

Aircraft upgrade company Blackhawk Aerospace has signed a letter of intent to acquire controlling ownership of Recoil Aerospace. According to Blackhawk, which has made its name providing performance improvements for turboprop aircraft, the move will allow it to diversify into the growing rotorcraft market. Recoil specializes in the design and manufacturer of lightweight, carbon fiber composite wildland fire suppression tanks, aircraft aerostructures and ballistically tolerant auxiliary fuel tanks for helicopters.

“The fire suppression market is growing with global demand increasing for new technology to replace aging products and solutions, which are 15 to 20 years old,” said Blackhawk chairman Matt Shieman. “Recoil is an innovative company with fresh, unique capabilities and solutions. Our two companies will combine efforts to accelerate delivery of new technology into this high growing global market that needs new, diverse solutions immediately.”

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Founded in 1999, Blackhawk Aerospace businesses now include Blackhawk Aerospace Composites, Blackhawk Aerospace Upgrades, Blackhawk Aerospace Aircraft Sales, Blackhawk Aerospace Solutions and Blackhawk Aerospace Technologies.