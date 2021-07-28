BendixKing, Honeywell To Supply Tech For Electric Alice

BendixKing has signed an agreement with electric aircraft developer Eviation to install the AeroVue Touch flight display in the all-electric Alice aircraft. The display will feature the Honeywell SmartView synthetic vision system along with the standard moving map, aeronautical charts, traffic and weather and vertical situation display. Alice will also make use of Honeywell’s compact fly-by-wire system.

“Pilots are looking for cockpit technologies that are both sophisticated and easy to use. The addition of our AeroVue Touch flight display and fly-by-wire technologies to Alice provides just that,” said BendixKing customer business team president Tom Neumann. “All the technologies we’re providing are designed to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions and help make flying easier and more enjoyable for Eviation customers.”

The Eviation Alice, which was designed as a commuter, can seat up to nine passengers and two crewmembers. Powered by two magniX magni650 electric propulsion units, it is expected to have a range somewhere around 400 NM, top cruise speed of 220 knots and payload of 2,500 pounds. Eviation says it is planning to fly the aircraft for the first time later this year with the goal of having it enter service in 2024.