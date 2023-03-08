Bell Announces Multiple International Sales At HeliExpo Trade Show

With the Helicopter Association International’s (HAI) HeliExpo show in full swing at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Bell Textron is reporting recent sales. The first announcement cites two single-engine Bell 407GXi models to a pair of UK corporate customers and one to Ireland’s Zeuss Essential Holding, described as a “global packaging solutions company.” Patrick Moulay, Bell senior vice president for international commercial sales, said, “The Bell 407GXi continues to be the chosen aircraft for corporate and VIP transportation across the world.”

Bell also announced at HeliExpo that it will deliver a Bell 429 to its Spanish sales and service representative World Aviation. The twin-engine rotorcraft will go to a private owner and also be used for charter and corporate VIP transport in the Costa del Sol and other regions in the country, according to Bell. More than 90 Bell 429s have now been delivered to European customers.

Bell further announced at HeliExpo that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global helicopter distributor Rotortrade to explore new and expanded trade-in options for customers, “making it easier to upgrade to newer aircraft models and offer more affordable, pre-owned solutions,” for other buyers. Rotortrade also reported that it plans to add more Bell products to its existing pre-owned inventory. Bell’s Moulay said, “This MOU will allow us to develop a strategy to better serve our customers’ needs and expand our global reach.”