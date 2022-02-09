Bell 505 Fleet Reaches 100,000 Hours

Bell Textron announced on Wednesday that the global Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter fleet has passed the 100,000-flight-hour milestone. The model flew for the first time in Nov. 2014, receiving its Transport Canada type certificate in Dec. 2016 and FAA type certificate in June 2017. According to Bell, it has currently delivered more than 360 505s with aircraft operating in 59 countries.

“Since its entry into service, the Bell 505 continues to impress global operators for its unparalleled performance and capabilities,” said Bell 505 sales and support director Lane Evans. “This significant achievement further demonstrates our customers’ admiration for the platform and its versatility as it enhances private, utility, training and public safety flights.”

The five-seat Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has a top cruise speed of 125 knots and 306-NM range with an internal useful load of 1,500 pounds and external useful load of 2,295 pounds. The single-engine helicopter is powered by the dual-channel-FADEC-controlled Safran Arrius 2R engine and comes equipped with the Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite. As previously reported by AVweb, the 505 fleet reached 50,000 flight hours in Sept. 2020.