Balloonists Seek Route To ADS-B Compliance

Hot air balloon enthusiasts appear to be calling on the FAA to find a way for them to comply with ADS-B requirements beyond seeking waivers for special events. According to the Albuquerque Journal, industry leaders in the unofficial capital city of the sport say implementation of the ADS-B mandate has limited flight options and they’re worried there will be a withering effect on the city’s status. “This will be terminal to the industry, the sport and (the) culture that Albuquerque has been made world-famous for,” Scott Appelman, of Rainbow Ryders told the Journal.

At issue is the requirement that ADS-B Out transmitters be hardwired into the aircraft’s electrical system. Appelman said that means the rule “doesn’t apply to hot air balloons. And they have no solution for it.” Before ADS-B, balloons carried Mode C transponders as required for operating in airspace that required it. The FAA granted a waiver for participants for last year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and organizers are hoping for the same consideration this year, the event’s 50th anniversary. In the meantime local operators like Appelman say the ADS-B mandate is preventing them from showing customers some of the most interesting views of the city and from going above 2,000 feet where they do fly. “People have always seen balloons flying over Albuquerque and over Downtown, and those days are done with this new regulation,” Murray Conrad, owner of World Balloon told the Journal.