It’s not often anyone rolls hundreds of thousands of pounds of tactical bomber at low level in front of 50,000 people but that was the surprise patrons of the Edwards Air Force Base airshow were in for earlier this month. A B-1B did a slow roll over the centerline during its bombing display at the show, the first one to be held in more than a decade at the normally secured facility. The Air Force trotted out all its frontline equipment for the show, which was sold out both days Oct. 15 and 16.