AVweb Classifieds Now Open to Individual Listers

SPONSORED CONTENT — AVweb’s classified section has already revealed what we think might be the mother of all “finds”. David Fletcher of Fredericksburg, Texas, bought 1978 Grumman Cougar N754GA from a widow in Tiffin, Ohio, two years ago. The always-hangared airplane last flew in 2006 and had 576 hours total time when Fletcher acquired it.

He immediately sent the engines and props to Lycon in Vasalia, California, for a complete overhaul, which included new Lycoming cylinders and CNC porting with flow match. With a 119-gallon capacity and a fuel burn as low as six gallons per hour on each Lycoming O-320, the Cougar has a theoretical endurance of more than nine hours. Fletcher has flown from Texas to Oshkosh non-stop.

Original paint with just a few touch-ups spells ramp appeal.

This young-again Cougar also boasts a new Garmin-centric panel that includes a Garmin GTN 650 WASS GPS nav-com with touch screen, twin Garmin G127 MFDs that include HSI, AS, GS, horizon, synthetic terrain (vacuum system removed), Garmin GTR 225 comm, Garmin GMA 342 audio panel with four-place intercom system, Garmin GTS 175 IFR GPS, Garmin GTX 345 transponder with ADSB in/out, Sperry Honeywell color weather radar, a JPI 450M fuel flow, and a Century III autopilot with glideslope coupling.

Fletcher highlights the 1978 Cougar’s original paint and interior, fold-down rear seats to create a commodious cargo area, and the classic Grumman bonded wing.

“The airplane has no single drive dual magnetos like the Piper Seminole or Beech Duchess,” says Fletcher. “No counter-rotating props with attendant parts like the Seminole. And a 47,000-hour cap life limit on twin wing spars,” he says.

Watch for Fletcher’s Cougar—a “Plane of the Week” nominee—on Classifieds.AVweb.Com. (You can reach him at adavida@live.com.)

Out with the old Collins and King. In with the Garmin.

More In Store

Dave Fletcher’s amazing Cougar marks the availability of listing services at classifieds.avweb.com. For buyers, you’ll soon be able to browse for the aircraft that fits your environment, your budget, and your mission. Sellers will find a simple-to-use system that is easy to load, easy to navigate—and comes with an unbeatable offer.

Spacious interior

