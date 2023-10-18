Avgas Endangerment Finding Expected This Week

The EPA is expected to formally issue an endangerment finding on leaded aviation fuel as early as Wednesday. In response, the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative will be briefing the aviation media Wednesday on what life might be like in the wake of the finding. An endangerment finding gets the ball rolling on regulatory and legislative action to get rid of that danger and EAGLE wants to stay ahead of the impacts on general aviation as it facilitates the move to unleaded aviation gasoline.

“We believe it is important to understand the finding, what it will mean to general aviation, what it will not mean, and the next steps in the ongoing commitment to eliminate lead from avgas,” EAGLE said in its invitation. Last week EAGLE held a similar briefing to explain the process and give the issue some pre-announcement profile. This week’s briefing, which will happen with NBAA-BACE as a backdrop, will include an expanded list of industry officials whose facilities and businesses will be directly affected by the finding. AVweb will be sitting in and reporting on the results.