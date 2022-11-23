Avfuel Teams With Atlantic To Provide More SAF In Colorado

Just in time for ski season, Ann Arbor, Michigan-based fuel supplier Avfuel has teamed with FBO chain Atlantic Aviation to supply all four of Atlantic’s Colorado locations with Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The two have been coopting to provide Neste SAF at Atlantic’s Aspen base since early 2021, but the new agreement adds Atlantic bases in Montrose (KMTJ); Hadden/Steamboat (KHDN); and Aspen/Rifle (KRIL).

According to Avfuel, Neste’s MY SAF currently has one of the highest average blend ratios available in business aviation to at 30/70 SAF to petroleum-based jet fuel. Each truckload of the SAF reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle, according to the company; equivalent to the mitigating effects on the same amount of carbon that is neutralized by 22.5 acres of U.S. forests per year.

Brian Corbett, chief commercial and sustainability officer for Atlantic Aviation, said, “Sustainability is so much more than a buzzword to us. Striving to reduce our impact on the environment is a promise we’ve made to our customers, our staff and the communities we serve…We know environmental sustainability is vitally important in our mountains.”

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, added, “We’re incredibly appreciative of [the Atlantic] team, which has worked tirelessly to further sustainability initiatives. Together, we can support a cleaner aviation for a brighter future.”