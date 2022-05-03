Avfuel Now Supplies Two Monterey FBOs With Sustainable Jet Fuel

Aviation fuel supplier Avfuel announced it now supplies sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to both FBOs at Monterey (California) Regional Airport (KMRY). Del Monte Aviation joins Monterey Jet Center as providers of Neste MY SAF. Avfuel, which has delivered approximately 216,000 gallons of the fuel to the airport, said, “By expanding the availability of SAF at Monterey Regional Airport, Avfuel, Del Monte Aviation and Monterey Jet Center can together support the green initiatives of the Monterey community and its eco-conscious clientele.”

That volume of low-carbon fuel equates to reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 513 metric tons, according to Avfuel. “As a reference,” the company said, “that’s the same amount of carbon emitted from…nearly 65 homes in a year, or from 111 passenger vehicles.” The Neste-produced fuel is made from “sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials,” including recycled cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions.

“The entire Monterey community—from the FBOs and the airport, to its businesses and citizens—have been champions for sustainability and a natural launching pad for SAF in the Avfuel Network, said Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels.