Avfuel Brings Sustainable Aviation Fuel To Sedona Airport

Aviation fuel supplier Avfuel has joined with the Sedona-Oak Creek Airport Authority (SOCAA) and FBO Red Rock Aviation to offer sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the airport. This makes KSEZ Avfuel’s first SAF-capable airport in the state of Arizona. The fuel will be used to supply not only local and visiting general aviation aircraft, but also to support firefighting operations in the area.

Avfuel has been Red Rock Aviation’s fuel supplier since 2022. The first 8,000-gallon truckload of SAF, produced by Long Beach, California-based Neste, arrived at KSEZ on June 5. Plans call for SAF jet fuel deliveries for every 10th shipment – about one every two months. Each truckload of fuel is calculated to reduce carbon emissions by 19 metric tons; or the equivalent of taking 4.5 passenger cars off the road for one year.

SOCAA airport manager Ed Rose, said: “We are excited to incorporate SAF into our growing list of sustainability initiatives. SAF is a safe, proven and sustainable blend of jet fuel that will help the Sedona Airport be a good neighbor and do its part to reduce the overall production of greenhouse gasses.”