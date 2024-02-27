Avenatti’s HondaJet Back On Market

Disgraced celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti’s 2016 HondaJet is back on the market after it was purchased late last year at a Treasury Department auction. Global Elite Aviation bought the aircraft, which had been seized by the government when Avenatti, who most famously represented Stormy Daniels in her suit against then-President Donald Trump, was indicted on fraud and tax charges. He was found guilty of multiple counts of stealing settllement money from clients and failing to file tax returns and the government said part of those ill-gotten gains went into buying the plane. The plane has been stored at Chino since it was ferried there by the government after the seizure.

According to the listing in controller.com, the plane has less than 400 hours and hasn’t been touched since it was bought out of government storage. It needs to go through a full airworthiness check before it can be flown again so the new owner is offering a discounted price for an immediate sale. The price will go up if the current owner does all the checks. It is described as being in excellent condition and the owner says the engines have been run up monthly since it has been in storage.