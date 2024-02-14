Autonomous KC-135s On The Horizon

Autonomous flight pioneer Merlin has signed a deal with the Air Force that could eventually lead to its aircraft being refueled by autonomously flown KC-135 tankers. Merlin announced that the deal involves a stepped process of gradually integrating its technology into the 60-year-old airframes in a “multi-year” program. The first step is adding capabilities that reduce crew workload, followed by “reduced crew” operations. “As the system gains experience and trust, it will pave the way for autonomous uncrewed operations of the KC-135; an unprecedented new capability for AMC and the USAF.”

Merlin has been studying integration of the technology on the ground and is hoping to get airborne with it in 2025. The eventual goal of the test program is to conduct “basic air refueling operations” to demonstrate its potential in the Next Generation Air Refueling System. “Integrating onto one of the most abundant and important military aircraft in the USAF’s fleet allows Merlin to materially evolve our advanced automation systems, which includes enabling autonomous close formation flying for the KC-135.”