Autoland Certified On TBM 940

Garmin’s emergency Autoland system has received EASA and FAA certification in Daher’s TBM 940 single-engine turboprop. According to Garmin, the system is designed to be “capable of taking control and landing the aircraft without human intervention,” using a range of performance, operational and environmental factors. Autoland, which is available as part of the G3000 integrated flight deck, can be activated automatically or by pressing a dedicated button and deactivated via the autopilot disconnect button.

“As we celebrate this significant achievement in aviation history, I would like to congratulate everyone at Daher, EASA, Garmin and the FAA who have come together and contributed to the development and certification of Autoland, a technology that will have lasting impacts on the safety of the aviation industry,” said Garmin executive vice president and managing director of aviation Phil Straub.

As previously reported by AVweb, Autoland was officially introduced in October 2019. Last May, the Piper M600/SLS became the first aircraft equipped with the system to receive FAA type certification. Daher announced earlier this year that its Autoland-based HomeSafe system would be available on model year 2020 TBM 940s and offered as a retrofit on earlier-production 940 models.