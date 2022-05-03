Australian Firm Acquires Virtual Control Tower Technology in Estonia

Australia-based Adacel Technologies, a developer of innovative air traffic management technology, has completed the acquisition of a new virtual Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower solution in Estonia. According to Adacel, “The new system has successfully passed a rigorous Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) with Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS) to provide virtual tower operations for Kuressaare in Tallinn.”

The system is built on a modular, open-architecture principle, which can integrate with existing and future systems involving air traffic management, communication, navigation, and surveillance. Daniel Verret, Adacel CEO, said, “The new virtual ATC tower solution presents immense opportunities for everyone, and along with our deep industry expertise and ever-evolving technological advancements, we look forward to continuing to advance safety and efficiency in aviation.”

Following the successful certification of the technology in Tallinn, the next applications are scheduled for the Estonian airports in Tartu, Pärnu and Kärdla. Ivar Värk, head of the Estonian air navigation authority, said, “Developing remote tower solution for Estonia is a significant step forward that supports our goal to digitize all Estonian regional airports by the year 2025.”