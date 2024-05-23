Atlantic FBOs Offer Discounted Space For Storm-Struck Operators

FBO chain Atlantic Aviation announced today (May 23) it is making unused ramp and hangar space available at discounted prices for aircraft operators whose home-base airports and/or hangars were damaged by recent storms. The offer of short-term storage is also extended to aircraft operators who are expected to become vulnerable to severe weather in the coming months. Atlantic cited tornados, heavy rain, and flooding that have hit the U.S. Midwest, Central, and Southeastern regions hard over the past several weeks, leaving “unprecedented destruction in their wake,” according to an Atlantic statement.

With 105 locations nationwide, Atlantic says it has available space set aside for inside and outside temporary aircraft storage. In some locations, temporary office space is also available.

John Redcay, Atlantic Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer, said, “Helping everyone in our industry get back to normal operations as soon as possible is simply the right thing to do. If we can assist in ensuring their aircraft are safe and sheltered so they are able to continue their operations while their home base is being restored, they can count on our support.”

For information on available short-term aircraft storage at a convenient Atlantic location, go to atlanticaviation.com.