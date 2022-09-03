Artemis Re-Do Scrubbed

NASA scrubbed the second attempt to launch the Artemis spacecraft on Saturday when they couldn’t fix a hydrogen leak on the launch pad. The leak has reportedly been isolated to a single hose but with about two hours on the clock the launch team recommended a “no-go.” and the launch was scrubbed. NASA did not immediately say when the next attempt will be made.
So maybe it is seven years behind schedule. Inspiration delayed is not inspiration denied. I'm cheering for success.
