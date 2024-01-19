Archer, Atlantic Sign MOU On eVTOL Infrastructure Initiative

FBO chain Atlantic Aviation has teamed with eVTOL developer Archer Aviation, signing a memorandum of understanding to establish infrastructure for electric aircraft at Atlantic’s locations. The MOU covers four launch markets in the Atlantic network of more than 100 FBOs.

Archer hopes to replace 60- to 90-minute automobile trips with 10- to 20-minute flights in electric air taxis, starting with its Midnight – a four-passenger, piloted aircraft. The goal is to enable flights that are “safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation.” Archer’s Midnight is being developed with an eye toward quick-turn flights with minimal charge time required.

The companies will use interoperable rapid charging hardware from Beta Technologies. The charging systems use the Combined Charging System (CCS) favored by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, according to reports. The launch is expected to yield operative charging stations at Atlantic locations as early as next year.

Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer for Archer, said, “These initial eVTOL vertiport locations will provide a launching pad for future expansion across Atlantic’s portfolio and ensure that our Midnight aircraft has safe, centrally located landing facilities for our future passengers.”

John Redcay, Atlantic Aviation chief commercial and sustainability officer, said, “We are impressed with Archer’s technology and suite of world-class partners including United Airlines [and] we are excited to work together to electrify our aviation assets to enable quiet and sustainable urban air travel in cities across the U.S.”