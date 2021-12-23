Appareo Systems Acquired By Global Agricultural Firm

Fargo, North Dakota-based Appareo Systems LLC, manufacturer of the Stratus line of ADS-B receivers and other general aviation electronic devices, has a new owner. AGCO, self-described as “a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology,” announced it has acquired Appareo for an undisclosed sum. The sale is expected to close next month.

With 607 dealers listed worldwide, the Stratus line of portable ADS-B receivers is one of the most popular among GA pilots. The latest model, the Stratus 3, retails for around $700 and provides subscription-free weather data, built-in AHRS, and dual-band ADS-B traffic information.

In June, Appareo introduced its 4K ultra-high-definition Airborne Image Recording System (AIRS) Model 400 with cellular-data offload capability. The 11-ounce system records 4K Ultra HD video as well as pilot intercom system audio, ambient audio, and flight data, including WAAS GPS-generated altitude, latitude, longitude, ground speed, and vertical speed; attitude data (pitch, roll, yaw); roll rate; and G forces.

Through its Intelligent Ag and Galeo brands, Appareo also provides aftermarket electronic and software products for agricultural and other off-road customers.

Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, president and CEO, said, “We see Appareo as a great addition to support delivering high-quality, smart solutions to our farmers to maximize both their user experience and profitability.”