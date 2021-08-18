AOPA You Can Fly Curriculum Adopted By 300 Schools

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) announced on Tuesday that its You Can Fly High School Aviation STEM Curriculum will be used in 300 schools across 44 states during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the organization, the curriculum saw use in 200 schools across 38 states last year. Funded by donations to the AOPA Foundation, the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) curriculum is provided free to schools.

“We are thrilled with the excitement surrounding aviation STEM programs and with the rapid expansion of the AOPA Foundation You Can Fly High School Aviation STEM Curriculum,” said AOPA Foundation You Can Fly executive director Elizabeth Tennyson. “Teachers love the curriculum, students love the curriculum, and they are learning valuable lessons to help them prepare for careers in the aviation industry.”

Designed to offer “four-year aviation study options,” the You Can Fly curriculum provides two career and technical education (CTE) pathways—pilot and drone—for students beginning in grade nine. Courses are aligned to Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards. As previously reported by AVweb, the curriculum received accreditation from STEM.org last month.