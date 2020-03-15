American Slashes Service, FAA Grants Slot Waivers

American Airlines has drastically cut international service by 75 percent immediately and will pare down down domestic and short haul international flights in the Americas by 30 percent by May. As of Monday, the carrier will be down to three flights a week from Dallas/Fort Worth to Tokyo Narita as its only service to Asia and by the end of the week it will operate just two flights daily to London Heathrow, on each from DFW and Miami, for its only European service. Long haul flights to major South American cities as well as Australia and New Zealand will be suspended or in the case of seasonal service, stopped early. Free changes and full refunds are available for all affected passengers.

Meanwhile, the FAA has granted limited slot waivers for JFK, LaGuardia and Reagan National Airports to allow airlines to cancel flights now without losing their slots when business picks up again. “Through May 31, 2020, the FAA will waive the minimum usage requirement as to any slot associated with a scheduled nonstop flight between JFK, LGA, or DCA, respectively, and other points that is canceled as a direct result of Coronavirus-related impacts,” the agency says in notice in the Federal Register. “This action is effective for Coronavirus- related flight cancelations through May 31, 2020. The duration of the Coronavirus outbreak and its effect on demand for commercial air travel remains to be seen.” The waivers will apply to all carriers, regardless of country of origin and the FAA says it’s assuming other countries will do the same for U.S. airlines.

