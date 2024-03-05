American Orders 260 New Planes

American Airlines has ordered a total of 260 new aircraft, including 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, an equal number of Airbus A321neos and 90 Embraer E175 regional jets. The MAX isn’t certified yet and American said it built time into the order for Boeing to get that done. “Our first MAX 10 delivery is going to happen in 2028,” American CFO Devon May told reporters. “It gives Boeing a lot of time to actually get the airplane certified and then deliver it on time.”

If Boeing can’t deliver the 10s, he said they have options to convert the order into the already-certified MAX 9 or 8. They’ve also had discussions with Airbus to fill in if necessary. As shaky as the order might seem, it’s considered a major boost for Boeing as it tries to restore confidence in its products, especially the MAX line after a series of issues with the jets. According to Yahoo Finance, United Airlines is apparently not that patient with Boeing. It’s reporting United is in talks with Airbus to replace its current order for MAX 10s.

The order, shaky though it may seem,