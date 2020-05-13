Also Virtual: FAA UAS Symposium

The 5th-annual FAA UAS Symposium, originally scheduled for the middle of June in Baltimore, will shift to a virtual format. The exact dates have not been set, but the symposium will be broken into two segments, according to the organizers. “The first will take place in early summer with a focus on UTM and international UAS integration. The second will take place in late summer with a focus on updates to the Integration Pilot Program (IPP) and public safety operations. Additional details will be shared with the community as soon as they are finalized.”

“Due to ongoing concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the health and safety of the unmanned aviation community, we have made the decision to host the 5th Annual FAA UAS Symposium virtually instead of in-person in Baltimore,” the organizers said today. “Recognizing the value of this symposium to driving engagement between the commercial UAS industry and the FAA, we are confirming a series of virtual events that will address the important content already planned for this year’s program.”

Proceedings from the previous years are available here: 2019, 2018, and 2017.