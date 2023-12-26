All Survive Crash Of Historic Goose Amphib

All five people aboard suffered only minor injuries in the crash of one of the last Grumman Goose amphibs in commercial service last week. The historic aircraft, operated in daily service off Canada’s west coast by Wilderness Seaplanes, went down shortly after takeoff from Bella Bella, B.C. on Dec. 18. “The aircraft appears to have suffered an engine(s) failure and descended into the trees about half a mile from the airport,” Wilderness Seaplanes Operations Manager Vince Crooks told the Victoria Times Colonist. The plane was on its way to its base in Port Hardy, on northern Vancouver Island with a pilot and four fish farm workers. The five were able to walk from the crash site to a road and were checked in a hospital and released.

Wilderness has three of the aircraft, making it one of the last fleet operators of the type, which was developed in 1935 as an eight-seat commuter aircraft for New York businessmen who lived on Long Island. A total of 345 were built and it’s believed about 30 of them, mostly owned by private operators, remain flying. Wilderness’s Gooses are used to serve about 50 coastal communities, resorts and commercial operations. The accident airplane is badly damaged but the fuselage remained intact. “It’s a testament to the strength of the aircraft,” Crooks told the Times Colonist. “They were built very, very solid, which is why they’re still here.”